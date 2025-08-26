Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh's message to aspiring entrepreneurs: ‘Disruption isn’t a one-time event'

In the age of constant hustle and high-stakes decision-making Co-founder of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh, gave an insightful message to aspiring entrepreneurs. Emphasising the importance of disruptive innovation business model in a social media post, the 36-year-old successful businesswoman said that entrepreneurs must have clear vision in addition to innovative thinking to make a mark.

The LinkedIn post states, “Disruption isn't about making the most noise. It's about having the clearest and innovative thinking.”

What is disruption innovation business model? According to University of San Diego, the disruption innovation model significantly alters the way that an industry or business operates. It makes a product or service more accessible and affordable to a wider target audience. Through market expansion, the product comes to directly challenge the established dominant brands and forces them to adapt or renders them obsolete.

Going back in time to the days when her husband Varun Alagh and she started the company, she wrote, “We just wanted to solve a problem with honesty, and the rest followed.”

Asserting the importance of observation and the quest to solve problems, she said, “But as the business grew, we started to see the patterns of how categories work: what gets seen, what gets promoted, what actually sells. With every observation, we asked ourselves: Can we do this better?”

Elaborating on her business journey, Ghazal Alagh who featured In Fortune India most powerful women ranking said that at times she had to do away the product's bottle while at times the crucial decision about not to launch a product was made.

“We never disrupted for the sake of attention. We did it because we genuinely believed we could serve our consumers better….Disruption isn’t a one-time event or a campaign. It's a habit.”

Social media reaction A user wrote, "Disruption is just the outcome when value is delivered so well that the old way can’t survive….If an entrepreneur chases disruption for its own sake, they risk being flashy without being useful. But when they focus on solving real problems, reducing friction, and creating genuine impact for customers and businesses, disruption happens naturally."

Another user remarked, “Disruption isn’t noise. It’s clarity + consistency, repeated until the market listens.”

A third user stated, “True disruption isn’t just launching new, it’s also knowing when not to launch. The courage to hold back is underrated in growth stories.”

A fourth comment read, “True disruption isn’t about noise but about solving real problems with clarity and consistency. The habit of asking ‘Can we do this better?’ is such a powerful reminder for every entrepreneur.”