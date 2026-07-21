Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh backs CJP protest, urges dialogue: 'Ignore toh mat kijiye, please...'

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has come out in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over alleged NEET examination irregularities, calling on authorities to listen to protesters and open a dialogue.

In a video shared on Instagram, the entrepreneur said she was disheartened by the lack of acknowledgement of the issues being raised by demonstrators.

"Aaj dil thoda sa bhaari hai. Aise lag raha hai kuch toh theek nahi hai (Today, my heart feels a little heavy. It feels like something isn't right.)," she said.

'Listening Doesn't Mean Agreeing'

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main concerns raised by the Cockroach Janta Party during their protest? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party's main concerns during their protest include demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 Why did Ghazal Alagh emphasize the importance of listening to protesters? ⌵ Ghazal Alagh emphasized the importance of listening to protesters to highlight that acknowledging different viewpoints is vital for healthy dialogue, even if one does not necessarily agree with those views. 3 How did the Delhi Police respond to the CJP protest? ⌵ The Delhi Police responded to the CJP protest by using force, including tear gas and batons, to disperse the crowd, citing safety concerns and claims of protesters attempting to break barricades. 4 What is the significance of open communication according to Ghazal Alagh? ⌵ Ghazal Alagh believes that open communication is crucial, especially during difficult situations, as it can help resolve disagreements and lead to solutions instead of ignoring others. 5 Should authorities take action based on public protests like the CJP demonstration? ⌵ Authorities should consider actions based on public protests like the CJP demonstration to ensure that the concerns of citizens are acknowledged and addressed, promoting accountability and transparency.

Without naming any individual or authority, Alagh said hearing someone out does not necessarily mean agreeing with their views.

"Kisi ki baat sunna, kisi ki baat ko acknowledge karna, unki baat maan ne ke barabar nahi hota. Aapka different point of view ho sakta hai, aapka nazariya kuch alag ho sakta hai. But aap doosre bande ki baat toh sunenge. Koi kuch kehna chah raha hai, aap unko ignore toh mat kijiye, please (Listening to someone or acknowledging what they have to say doesn't mean you agree with them. You may have a different point of view or perspective, but at least hear the other person out. If someone wants to say something, please don't ignore them.)," she said.

Alagh added that she had expected at least some acknowledgement of the protesters' concerns and felt the situation was deteriorating.

"Ek paksh hai jo apni baat rakhna chahta hai, apni baat sunwana chahta hai. Doosre paksh ko baat sunni toh chahiye (One side wants to put forward its point of view and be heard. The other side should at least listen.)," she said.

'Communicate More When Things Get Difficult' Drawing parallels with conversations at home and in the workplace, Alagh said open communication is key to resolving disagreements.

"Hum apne ghar mein apne bachchon ki baat sunte hain. Hum office mein apne colleagues ko yahi bolte hain ki, 'Yeah, conversations can solve the most difficult things as well, right?' Baat kijiye. Jab cheezen mushkil hoti hain, over-communicate kijiye. Wahin se solution nikalta hai. But ignore karna, acknowledge hi nahi karna, yeh kisi cheez ka solution nahi ho sakta (We listen to our children at home. At work, we tell our colleagues that conversations can solve even the most difficult problems. Talk to each other. When things get difficult, communicate even more - that's where solutions come from. Ignoring people or refusing to acknowledge them cannot be a solution.)," she said.

About The CJP Protest The CJP protest has been underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students and supporters have been demonstrating over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Protesters have demanded accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest has also gained traction online, with several creators, entrepreneurs and public figures expressing support.

Also Read | Ramit Verma, aka PeeingHuman injured during CJP protest

Social Media Reacts Alagh's video drew mixed reactions on social media.

One user wrote, "She’s brave enough to take a stand despite knowing the risks. She’s simply using her platform to speak her mind, and I respect that."

Another commented, "It takes a lot of guts to speak up appreciate it."

A third user wrote, "Mam pls try to do the Reasearch before talking on this platform because u r the mentor for many Indians and mentor can’t have a biased opinion about the government of India."

Another said, "Mam please make videos on Pehelgam,Kashmirri Pandit ,open students. 26/11 attack whhy not you guys openly speak over such issues 👏very selective ha."