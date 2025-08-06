Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares powerful tip for leading under pressure: 'A simple check-in...’

In the age of constant hustle and high-stakes decision-making, how do you lead a team without burning out or losing connection? Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently shared a thoughtful perspective on navigating leadership during tough times, and it’s resonating with many.

In a post on LinkedIn, Alagh reflected on a particularly intense phase at Mamaearth when the company had to pivot its strategy almost overnight. “There were long days, sleepless nights, the burden of course correcting and a lot more,” she wrote. But instead of relying on motivational speeches or pretending to have all the answers, she did something simple yet powerful, she started meetings by checking in with her team.