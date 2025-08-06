Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares powerful tip for leading under pressure: 'A simple check-in...’

In the age of constant hustle and high-stakes decision-making, how do you lead a team without burning out or losing connection? Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently shared a thoughtful perspective on navigating leadership during tough times, and it’s resonating with many.

In a post on LinkedIn, Alagh reflected on a particularly intense phase at Mamaearth when the company had to pivot its strategy almost overnight. “There were long days, sleepless nights, the burden of course correcting and a lot more,” she wrote. But instead of relying on motivational speeches or pretending to have all the answers, she did something simple yet powerful, she started meetings by checking in with her team.

“I started every meeting by simply asking, ‘How’s everyone really doing today?’”

“Sometimes those conversations lasted only a few minutes, but it created space for honesty and a sense of togetherness.”

Practical advice, rooted in empathy Alagh shared a few grounded strategies that helped her and her team stay aligned under pressure:

Be transparent: “Share context honestly; let people know what’s happening, not just what to do.”

Welcome input: “Solutions often come from unexpected places.”

Keep it simple: “Focusing on three clear priorities for the week beats ambitious lists nobody can finish.”

Acknowledge effort: “Notice effort, not just results… especially when results take longer than our desired timelines.”

Build in breaks: “Take shared chai and coffee breaks together, even if just for a stretch or sharing a story. It lightens the mood.” Leadership beyond titles While she admits there’s no perfect playbook for handling pressure, Alagh believes that a blend of empathy and practical action can go a long way in keeping a team steady and engaged. Her approach serves as a reminder that authentic leadership isn’t about having all the answers, it’s about creating space where people feel heard and supported.