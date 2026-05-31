Mamata Banerjee cancels meeting at home after only 20 out of 80 TMC MLAs turn up; social media reacts, ‘Game on’

Mamata Banerjee’s tough times are apparently getting worse. A meeting of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislative party has been cancelled due to low attendance. Only one-fourth of the TMC MLAs attended the meeting at the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

TMC currently has 80 MLAs in the new Assembly. However, only 20 MLAs attended the meeting on Sunday, according to Anandabazar Patrika. Since the required minimum attendance needed for a valid meeting was not met, the meeting was cancelled.

Also Read | TMC's Kalyan Banerjee claims injuries after alleged assault by BJP supporters

The meeting was called for Sunday by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, the leader of the TMC legislative party. To give the meeting more importance, it was scheduled at Mamata Banerjee’s residence. Chattopadhyay also requested Mamata to attend so that coordination between the party leadership and MLAs could improve, the publication added.

Notable absentees included Kasba MLA Javed Khan, Entally MLA Sandeepan Saha and Metiabruz MLA Abdul Khaleque Mollah. ABP’s attempts to contact the MLAs remained unsuccessful.

According to TMC spokesperson and MLA Kunal Ghosh, MLAs were busy following the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee at Sonarpur on Saturday. He said party workers were also facing attacks in different areas.

Some have also been arrested in what TMC claims are false cases. According to him, many MLAs requested that the meeting be postponed due to the situation.

According to Ghosh, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has also been attacked. In fact, Didi herself posted about it on social media.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee attack: 5 arrested after mob assault on TMC MP

“Yesterday, BJP supporters brutally attacked and lynched AITCofficial Lok Sabha Floor Leader Abhishek Banerjee. The terrifying videos are in the public domain. Today, our Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, Kalyan Banerjee, was also a victim of a planned BJP attack,” she wrote.

“BJP murdering democracy (sic),” she added.

Ghosh added that party workers had been instructed to hold protest marches across blocks on Monday against the attacks on Abhishek and Kalyan.

Meanwhile, social media has reacted to the TMC meeting getting cancelled.

“60 MLAs missing from TMC's Mandatory Meeting of Mamata Banerjee. The said is now cancelled. The impending doom that is coming they know very well. They won't be able to arrange the famous 21st July program if this continues,” wrote one of them.

Another user posted, “This is a big sign of trouble inside TMC. Because of this, TMC may not have enough strength in the Assembly.”

“BJP should open their door just for fun. Only Didi, Abhishek-da and Kunal Ghosh will be left with TMC,” commented another user.

Another user remarked, “Request all parties to come together and erase Trinamool forever.”

“Khela hochchhe (Game on)!” came from another.

Attack on Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool Congress workers held protests across West Bengal on Sunday. They were demonstrating against the alleged attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur on 30 May. The incident has triggered a sharp political confrontation between TMC and BJP.

According to the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee was targeted with bricks, stones and eggs in South 24 Parganas. He suffered an injury near his eye. He was visiting families affected by post-poll violence at the time.

The alleged incident was captured on camera. Banerjee was seen wearing a cricket helmet to protect himself. The BJP also claimed that it had no involvement in the apparent attack. It has also been claimed that the public was expressing anger against the former ruling party's leadership.

TMC leader Madan Mitra alleged the attacks against Abhishek and Kalyan had been planned by the BJP. He said the saffron party did not want any opposition against it.