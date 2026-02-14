Mamata Banerjee wishes ‘Happy Valentine's Day', quotes Tagore to celebrate love beyond caste, creed, class and religion

Mamata Banerjee is probably the only sitting chief minister in India to wish on Valentine’s Day 2026. In her message, the West Bengal CM has quoted Rabindranath Tagore. And, there’s a hint of communism as well.

CM Banerjee starts her message with a couplet from Tagore’s Awnonto Prem (Endless love): “Tomarei jyano bhalobashiyachhi shawto roope shawto baar, jawnome jawnome juge juge awnibar.”

It can be translated into: “I seem to have loved only you in a hundred forms, a hundred times, across lifetimes and ages, endlessly and without pause.”

“Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all its forms and manifestations, in its widest and noblest sense; love that transcends caste, creed, class and religion,” Didi wrote on Twitter (now X).

“It is this spirit of love that has guided my journey in public service. A love for the people strong enough to withstand storms, patient enough to listen, and bold enough to fight for justice and dignity,” she added.

While wishing a ‘Happy Valentine's Day!’, she added: “Bhalobasha deerghojeebi hok (Long live love).”

Some curious readers may call it a quiet echo of a popular slogan, “Inquilab Zindabad”. While the political cry originates from India’s anti-colonial revolutionary movements, it later appeared in socialist and communist spaces.

Social media users responded.

One user wrote, “This heartfelt message truly touches the soul. The love that exists in serving others unites our society. May this love truly be long-lasting, and may it illuminate our path!”

Another user used a KKR-aligned tone, “Prem korbo....burai se lorbo....election bhaalo kore jeetbo…(We’ll love, fight the evil and win the election well).”

“This loving sentiment truly touches the heart of public service, just like Didi's, means unwavering love — Joy Bangla!” wrote another user.

“This is the love & message we need in these hateful & communal times…” came from another.

Another user wrote, “If love be a crime, then we shall be guilty of that crime again and again!"

“Fighting for justice is a radical concept when the system is busy bulldozing homes. Love might withstand storms but it struggles to survive the hate of the ecosystem.,” came another reply.

‘Pro-love’ Mamata Banerjee In 2019, Mamata Banerjee offered unexpected support to young couples. The West Bengal chief minister said that, in Uttar Pradesh, young boys and girls spending time together were sometimes harassed or even jailed. She called such actions dangerous.

Her remarks were made during a rally in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. According to her, public displays of affection are common in Kolkata.

CM Banerjee said young people had the right to meet freely. Didi, who holds liberal views on relationships, also noted that a boy and girl could simply be friends, not always romantic partners.

“When my brother had an affair, I encouraged him. I told him that he should marry (the woman he loved),” she said.