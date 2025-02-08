Mamta Kulkarni News: Karan Arjun actress once clashed with Ameesha Patel over deer meat

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has taken sannyas at the Mahakumbh, but her past has been controversial. From acting in bold scenes to alleged connections with the drug trade and even links to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, her name has been embroiled in several scandals.

Mamta once had a memorable and shocking experience with deer meat, leading to a dispute with Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel.

Recalling the incident on Aap Ki Adalat, Mamta shared that during a four-day ad shoot, the team would eat together at night when only non-vegetarian food was served. However, she found the food extremely bad and struggled to chew the meat.

When she complained about it, Mr. Bajaj informed her that it was deer meat, which shocked her. She immediately expressed her displeasure.

“Aadmi chicken khata hai, mutton khata hai, deer meat kaun khata hai? (People eat chicken or mutton; who eats deer meat!),” Kulkarni said.

The actress said she had asked Mr. Bajaj to put a label next time. She claimed that she had spoken softly while asking for it.

Ameesha Patel was standing nearby. On Aap Ki Adalat, Mamta Kulkarni said she had no idea who that “new girl” was.

“Oh my god! You celebrities are so pricey! So high! You’re making controversy. You’re making an issue over deer meat!” Ameesha said, according to Mamta Kulkarni.

The Karan Arjun actress apparently did not say anything to her but wondered who she was to interfere.

‘Teri Aujkat Kya Hai?’ The host, Rajat Sharma, questioned Mamta Kulkarni about allegedly saying “Teri Aukaat Kya Hai? (Who do you think you are?) My fee is ₹15 lakh, and yours is ₹1 lakh.” Mamta, however, denied making the statement herself.

