19-yr-old man beaten to death for allegedly tearing Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab's Ferozepur
A 19-year-old was killed in an attack after an alleged sacrilege incident at a gurdwara. The victim, Bakshish Singh, had a mental illness and tore pages of the Guru Granth Sahib. The police filed an FIR against him, but his father demanded a case against his son's killers.
A 19-year-old was killed in an attack after an alleged sacrilege incident at a gurdwara on Saturday, according to police.
