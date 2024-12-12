These days, everything is easy online, from ordering food to finding a soulmate. However, sometimes, ordering food online is wrong. The same happens with dating, and people often become victims of scams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where a young man fell victim to a dating scam after meeting a woman on an online matrimonial platform.

According to a report by News18, the woman invited the man to a well-known cafe, and he was tricked into paying an exorbitant bill of ₹34,397 for snacks. Before the man could get any hint or realise what had happened to him, the woman left, and he had to deal with the hefty bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not only this, but the man also had to face rash behaviour allegedly committed by the cafe staff.

These new scams are becoming popular these days and serve as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking on online dating and matrimonial platforms.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from these scams: 1) Verify the perspective's profile: Before going on a date with someone you met online, it's essential you check their profile for authenticity. Using Google Reverse Image Search, LinkedIn, and other platforms helps find out if the person is real or fake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Never send money to someone you never met.

3) Keep your personal information private, like your home address, salary, or financial situation.

4) Meet in public places: Try to meet the prospective date only at public places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Use mutual connections for validation of the prospective.