Man bleeds to death after cutting off his penis in a shocking news from LA

A seemingly disturbed man passed away after allegedly cutting off his own genitalia in Downtown Los Angeles, reported TMZ. As per police and an eye witness, the incident happened on Saturday morning when the man, reportedly in his 40s, self-harmed.

Man dies in LA after self harming The New York Post reported that the disturbing event took place not far from the LA Convention Center. As per the Los Angeles Police Department, the responding officers found a man self-mutilating near the intersection of Figueroa Street and Pico Boulevard.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

What did the police say TMZ reported that the LA Police first received a call about a man who was harming himself in Downtown around 3:40 AM. After reaching the scene, the police set up a white tent to shield the man’s body from onlookers and preserve the disturbing scene. However, several pieces of footage from the spot have gone viral on social media. In them, pools of blood stains were spotted on the sidewalk.

Authorities told TMS that besides cutting off his private part, the man also sliced his throat and stabbed himself with a sharp object. It is said that he also tried to cut off his arm.

A journalist for OnScene TV who captured the scene, claimed that the man bled to death, the New York Post report mentioned. However, the police are yet to confirm this detail.

Meanwhile, the LAPD couldn't confirm the man’s motivation for hurting himself. The LA County Medical Examiner will probe the matter to identify the deceased.

Viral pictures from LA Downtown Going by a visual from the scene, a clip showed the same white tent on the bloodied sidewalk. Reportedly, clothes were seen scattered on the ground next to even more blood.

The journalist added that the man had taken off his clothing. He was alleged walking toward a 7/11 store before collapsing, as per the eyewitness.

What do we know so far It remains unknown what instrument the man used to harm himself. It is also not clear if the man was under any influence or was on drugs during that time.

More details are awaited as the police is expected to launch an investigation. The news has sent shock waves on the internet.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

