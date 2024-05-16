Man buys abandoned storage locker, only to find nearly ' ₹58.5 lakh' inside, 'I was so shocked'
After buying a storage unit for $410, Wade discovered designer items valued at $70,000, including high-end footwear and fur coats, leading him to donate much of the contents to charity.
A man bought an abandoned storage unit in the United States for $410 ( ₹34,234) at an auction but was in for a surprise when he found out the cost of the items in it. The abandoned storage was full of designer items worth nearly $70,000 ( ₹58.5 lakh).