Man buys doll possessed by ‘jealous ghost’; paranormal activities start at home, objects move, fire alarms get triggered

A doll thought to be possessed by a restless spirit has gained notoriety as the 'most haunted' in the world. It has reportedly attacked 17 men.

The doll's owner, Lee Steer, bought it from eBay for £866 (around ₹94,000) to showcase at his Haunted Objects Museum in Rotherham, South Yorkshire in England.

He reported experiencing a burning sensation when the entity allegedly marked a pentagram on his back. Another individual was recorded having his shirt pulled by the spirit, known as Elizabeth.

At least 15 other men claimed to have been scratched by the doll, which has also been associated with triggering fire alarms, moving objects and causing electronic disturbances in videos.

Lee, a paranormal investigator, bought the doll for his Haunted Objects Museum after learning about its strong dislike for men. He believes, while women are around, the doll causes objects to move and lights to flicker.

Also Read | Real ghost stories: 5 encounters shared by social media users

However, the doll becomes particularly aggressive towards men, the Daily Star reported. It got especially violent after Lee had added items from The Conjuring movie series to his collection. Lee claimed the doll attacked him during an investigation with Sarah, his partner and colleague.

It was then that Lee shared an experience of feeling a burning sensation on his neck, which later shifted to his back after he was told about scratches there. He suspects the doll strongly dislikes men, especially married ones.

Lee recounted an incident in which a perfume bottle mysteriously flew off a shelf in Sarah's presence. The reason behind the doll's actions remains unclear.

Some speculate that it might be connected to past mistreatment by a man or an unfortunate wedding, leading to the doll's haunting behaviour, the publication added.

Most haunted doll "It could also be the fact that Elizabeth has always been the centre of attention in the museum and we're getting new items in and she's feeling a bit of jealousy. We've got famous items from The Conjuring now and maybe she is feeling a bit forgotten so she is making herself known in the most extreme way,” Lee said.