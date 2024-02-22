 Man chats with himself on Shaadi.com post, Anupam Mittal says 'bro is playing reverse Uno' | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 22 2024 15:29:56
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.50 -0.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.85 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.95 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,419.80 -1.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.55 0.86%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Man chats with himself on Shaadi.com post, Anupam Mittal says 'bro is playing reverse Uno'
BackBack

Man chats with himself on Shaadi.com post, Anupam Mittal says 'bro is playing reverse Uno'

 Written By Akriti Anand

Shaadi.com said, “Jodiyan kabhi uparwala banata hai aur kabhi comment section.” Months later, a screenshot showed a man chatting with himself on the platform's comment section.

Anupam Mittal, shark tank judge and founder of Shaadi.comPremium
Anupam Mittal, shark tank judge and founder of Shaadi.com

"Agar kisi ko dil se chaaho to pura comment section usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jata hai" — but what if the only person replying to you in the comment section, is you? As Shaadi.com said, "Jodiyan kabhi uparwala banata hai aur kabhi comment section", a screenshot showed a man chatting with himself on the platform's comment section.

As the screenshot went viral, a few X users urged Shaadi.com "to find a match for greenflagvivek". 'greenflagvivek' was the name of the handle which posted comments under a "pinned post" of Shaadi.com.

A screenshot of the same was shared by one named "Lok" on X. While sharing the picture, 'Lok' said, "saw this comment under shaadi.com’s pinned post." As per the post, 'greenflagvivek' was replying to himself in the comment section of a post on the Instagram account of Shaadi.com.

ALSO READ: 'If Google is not there…': Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal weighs in on Play Store billing row

While one comment read "ye saare couple reels mere hi feed mein kyun aate hai", another said in its reply "Abbey to tu jal kyun raha hai". Both the comments and the ones that followed where all posted by none other than 'greenflagvivek', the screenshot showed.

Founder of People Group and Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal also reacted to the post. With a laughing emoji, he said, "@ShaadiDotCom comment section is something else." In another post, he said, "Bro is playing reverse Uno with self."

ALSO READ: Anupam Mittal plans to ‘punish’ Elon Musk as Shaadi.com founder loses Twitter blue tick

In November 2023, Shaadi.com had shared a letter with its followers on X and Instagram. The letter hailed the love between the two people who find each other in the comment section.

"When we saw two people interacting in out comments section, we smiled, we laughed and also asked, "bhai update????." We thought of doing a lot of things for them too. But the best things that we can give them is somethhing they vibed on - a little bit of space...," the post read.

ALSO READ: What is the most searched word on Shaadi.com? Hint: Not IAS or IPS

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Feb 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App