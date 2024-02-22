Shaadi.com said, “Jodiyan kabhi uparwala banata hai aur kabhi comment section.” Months later, a screenshot showed a man chatting with himself on the platform's comment section.

"Agar kisi ko dil se chaaho to pura comment section usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jata hai" — but what if the only person replying to you in the comment section, is you? As Shaadi.com said, "Jodiyan kabhi uparwala banata hai aur kabhi comment section", a screenshot showed a man chatting with himself on the platform's comment section.

As the screenshot went viral, a few X users urged Shaadi.com "to find a match for greenflagvivek". 'greenflagvivek' was the name of the handle which posted comments under a "pinned post" of Shaadi.com.

A screenshot of the same was shared by one named "Lok" on X. While sharing the picture, 'Lok' said, "saw this comment under shaadi.com's pinned post." As per the post, 'greenflagvivek' was replying to himself in the comment section of a post on the Instagram account of Shaadi.com.

While one comment read "ye saare couple reels mere hi feed mein kyun aate hai", another said in its reply "Abbey to tu jal kyun raha hai". Both the comments and the ones that followed where all posted by none other than 'greenflagvivek', the screenshot showed.

Founder of People Group and Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal also reacted to the post. With a laughing emoji, he said, "@ShaadiDotCom comment section is something else." In another post, he said, "Bro is playing reverse Uno with self."

In November 2023, Shaadi.com had shared a letter with its followers on X and Instagram. The letter hailed the love between the two people who find each other in the comment section.

"When we saw two people interacting in out comments section, we smiled, we laughed and also asked, "bhai update????." We thought of doing a lot of things for them too. But the best things that we can give them is somethhing they vibed on - a little bit of space...," the post read.

