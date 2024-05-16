A viral video of a man longing in hammock has left the netizens laughing out loud. In the viral video, the man does not only refuses to step down from his hammock but also takes two spins amid argument with bus driver

Hammocks are the best way to turn a peaceful area into a cosy corner for relaxation. Unexpectedly, a passenger was caught relaxing in a hammock inside the bus. When asked to step down, the passenger indulged in a heated argument with the bus driver. The video of the incident has been doing rounds on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral video of the bizarre event gets more weird when the man lounging in a hammock spins twice amid the argument. As people continue to shout and ask him to step down, he keeps arguing with the bus driver and refusing to come out of his hammock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video was shared by a social media user named ‘Champagne Sloshy’ on X. Within three days after it was shared, it has garnered nearly 49,000 views. The video takes a hilarious turn when the person hides inside the hammock and pretends to be not inside the bust. The man, dressed in the red hoodie, completely hides inside the hammock and even asks for signs prohibiting lounging inside the bus.

“I would like to see the sign that says ‘no hammocks’. I can’t see you, and you can’t see me," the man told the bus driver—the viral video of the bizarre event. The video has received hilarious response on social media.

“Does no one carry a pocket knife anymore or is this New York or something," wrote a social media user on X.

“You late for work! Telling your boss it was a guy in a hammock on the bus holding it up," wrote another X user.

"Scissors would’ve fixed that issue right away…"

“Or the driver just slams on the brakes," reacted another social media user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

