Man claims thief returned phone after seeing guru’s wallpaper: 'Woh Bhagwan ka khel hota hai'

A video making rounds on social media shows an unusual incident in which a man claims that a phone stolen from his car was unexpectedly returned, a moment many viewers have linked to faith and conscience. The clip is said to be from a spiritual congregation and features the man sharing his experience in front of spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj.

According to the narration, the phone had been left inside a parked car and was taken by someone with the intention of stealing it.

In the video, the man recounts the episode, saying, “Hamara phone gaadi mein rakha hua tha, aur kisi ne utha liya. Uska iraada chori karne ka tha, lekin jab usne phone dekha, toh wahi ruk gaya aur mujhe phone wapas kar diya. Usne kaha ki aapka phone bach gaya kyunki aapke guru ji yeh hain (My phone was kept inside the car, and someone picked it up with the intention of stealing it. But when he saw the phone, he stopped right there and returned it to me. He said my phone was saved because this is my guru).”

He further explains that after noticing a photo on the phone, the alleged thief returned the device and left without any confrontation. The experience reportedly left the phone’s owner stunned and unsure how to respond.

Premanand Ji Maharaj’s reaction Throughout the account, Premanand Ji Maharaj is seen listening attentively without interrupting. Towards the end of the clip, he is observed smiling softly and laughing.

Reacting to the story, the spiritual leader remarks, “Woh Bhagwan ka khel hota hai. Saara khel unhi ka hota hai (This is the play of God. Everything happens according to his will),” indicating that the event should be viewed as divine intervention rather than mere chance.

Social media divided The video has gained traction across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Many users responded positively, sharing heart emojis, folded-hand symbols, and comments highlighting faith and moral awakening.

However, a section of viewers expressed skepticism, questioning the authenticity of the claim and noting that such incidents are difficult to verify independently.

Who is Premanand Ji Maharaj? For those unfamiliar, Premanand Ji Maharaj is a well-known spiritual teacher based in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. He is widely followed for his messages on devotion, self-discipline, and inner peace, drawing devotees from various parts of the country.

Over the years, Premanand Ji Maharaj has been visited by several high-profile figures. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have frequently been spotted meeting him in Vrindavan. Other notable visitors include former wrestler The Great Khali, actor and politician Hema Malini, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with many prominent names from politics, sports, and the entertainment industry.