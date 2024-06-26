Man compares Bengaluru to San Francisco in viral post: ’HSR layout is like Hayes Valley...’

Hardeep also praised the HSR layout saying it is pretty safe, ‘even for women’.

The only thing about Bengaluru that Hardeep did not like were the mosquitoes and 'ridiculous security deposits' for renting.
The only thing about Bengaluru that Hardeep did not like were the mosquitoes and ’ridiculous security deposits’ for renting.(Pixabay)

A social media user who had moved to the USA 7 years ago and is now back to India, shared how Bengaluru is similar to San Francisco. In a detailed viral post, Hardeep Gambhir, said moving to Bengaluru has been an " immaculate SF-like experience".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hardeep said that HSR layout of Bengaluru is like that of Hayes Valley of San Francisco and wonder why Venture Capitalists are not heavily investing the city.

"HSR layout is like the Hayes Valley of SF here. Once you're tapped into the startup ecosystem, you start bumping into people in popular places often. And the talent? - just insane. Idk how VCs aren't as heavily investing here. In 1 month, I have met some insane builders here," he said.

Hardeep also praised the HSR layout saying it is pretty safe, "even for women". "You can find how safe/tech-y communities are with the Bangalore guide too."

Astonished by quick commerce deliveries in Bengaluru, the user said he ordered a bunch of things at 2:33 AM and by 2:37 the delivery person was outside his door, with a delivery charge of only $0.03.

"If you're middle-class in a first-world country you're above average wealth-wise here. This gets you access to services like @SwiggyInstamart -- think Walmart delivery in 4 to 7 minutes and 24x7."

However, the only thing about Bengaluru that Hardeep did not like were the mosquitoes and “ridiculous security deposits” for renting.

Originally posted on June 21, the X post has garnered over 1.6 million views and 2.9K likes.

Netizens reacted to Hardeep's post and said, “When you have money the rest of the world is better than the USA in almost every way.”

“Great Thread. You missed how India is free of the ‘Tip’ menace. No custom of paying a ‘tip’ to the server except in a restaurant. The only thing lacking is Govt and bureaucracy support for infra. Roads and traffic is really a mess and basic necessity like Water is missing,” another added.

Another commented: “I visited Bangalore last year and at USD 100-150k/yr income I’d take Bangalore over SF if doing anything except AI. It vastly exceeded my expectations; only traffic was annoying.”

