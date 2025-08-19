Man considers divorce as wife pays her parents’ home loan EMI; social media says, ‘Seriously?’

A 28-year-old software engineer has shared on Reddit that he is unhappy in his arranged marriage. The realisation comes two months after his wedding as he has found out something about his wife.

The man wanted a wife who worked and earned at least 70% of his salary. He feels financial equality balances household responsibilities.

Now, he has found out that his wife, who earns ₹75,000, gives ₹40,000 monthly to her parents for a home loan. This is something she never revealed before marriage. He feels cheated as this is a long-term financial burden he had no say in.

“I now feel completely betrayed. From day 1 of this marriage, I’ve been handling about 70% of the total workload. To me, it feels unsustainable. I've discussed it with her multiple times, but each time she plays the emotional card and somehow I become the villain for questioning it,” he wrote.

The Reddit user says he does not want any share in her family’s house. Also, he feels trapped in a situation filled with drama he has never faced before.

“I'm not interested in the shared ownership of that house. Because it doesn't matter, it will still be their house. I'm young, and come from a calm, straightforward family background and have never faced such drama before,” he posted.

“Now, I’m seriously considering ending this marriage. Currently, she has no idea about it,” he added.

Social media reactions Some Reddit users came forward to give him genuine advice to save his marriage.

“Ask her if they can name the house in her name!! Also, she can pay her part of the house expenses from the remaining savings. Ask if she’ll be okay with you doing the same for your parents!” came from one of them.

“Have a serious conversation with her first,” suggested another.

One user wondered if the man had asked her to “go halfsies on bills”.

“It’s her money — she can spend it how she wants unless you both sat down and agreed otherwise…At the end of the day, fairness in a marriage isn’t always about splitting every bill perfectly — it’s about both partners bringing value in different forms,” the user wrote.

One user wrote, “If she is the only child and will inherit the house… paying 40k a month is basically like investing in real estate since the property will eventually come to her.“

“Seriously, you want to end a marriage only because she’s paying for her parents' newly built home from her salary? Won’t you do for your parents the same?” asked another user.