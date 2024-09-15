Man develops breathing issues after playing with Lego during his teenage years; here’s what happens next

An American man shared a bizarre incident of how a Lego toy piece remained stuck inside his nose for more than twenty six years 

Livemint
Updated15 Sep 2024, 11:47 AM IST
A man recently shared a surprising story of how he found a lego toy piece inside his nose 26 years later. (Representative image)
A man recently shared a surprising story of how he found a lego toy piece inside his nose 26 years later. (Representative image)

An American man grew up with sleep apnea, breathlessness, etc., only to figure out that the multiple breathing issues were the result of a Lego man piece that had stuck in his nose twenty-six years ago. A video of 32-year-old Andi Norton has garnered social media's attention. In the video, he claims a Lego toy piece remained inside his nose for over three decades.

Also Read | Viral video: Indian girl’s Bollywood dance in Denmark captivates hearts

The incident dates back to the 1990s, when Andi Norton was a kid. His favourite pastime, like other 90s kids, was playing with Lego toys. Once, Norton mistakenly inserted a Lego toy inside his nose and could not remove it.

Also Read | Pet dog chases ambulance taking sick owner to hospital, video goes viral

Childhood trouble of sticking Lego toy inside nose

Andi Norton began his video by narrating his childhood mischief, which landed him in extreme trouble. Norton shared how he put a Lego dot piece inside his nose, and it got stuck. The situation worsened when he tried to take that piece out with a small Lego man toy, and it also got stuck. Later, Norton's mother helped him and took out the Lego man with tweezers. Hardly, the two had any idea that a piece of the toy was still inside Norton's nose.

Also Read | Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘Lego Star Wars’ original on 5 August

Growing up with breathing issues

Norton shared in the video that he suffered from multiple breathing issues, including apnea, asthma, etc. Most of the health conditions started without any cause.

How did the Lego toy piece stuck inside nose came out after 26 years?

In the viral video, the man also shared how the toy piece, which remained stuck for nearly three decades, came out while he was taking a shower.  The video shared by Andi Norton has received more than 200 likes and thousands of views. Several social media users expressed their shock or reaction to the incident.

“Lego needs to send you something cool for this story! Wow, this is incredible,” commented an Instagram user on the post. 

“I’m here from Reddit. Omg and congrats on being able to breathe now lolll,” read another comment on the post. 

“Awesome story!!! 90s kids were tough!! Rock on Lego Man!”

“this has made my night. absolutely bonkers story. you literally did the real life version of homer getting a crayon up his brain [sic]”

“The Saturn Return of getting a LEGO stuck up your nose! It's a whole new era for you! Breathe free, live free! [sic]”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMan develops breathing issues after playing with Lego during his teenage years; here’s what happens next

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue