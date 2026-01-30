Man dressed as Batman storms Santa Clara City Council meet over ICE cooperation; leaves Internet stunned | Video

A man dressed as Batman stormed the Santa Clara City Council meeting earlier this week to slam its cooperation with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Internet is impressed.

The man, identified as “Batman” on the monitor, used the 3 minutes available for public concerns to launch a tirade with an expletive about the ICE being present at the upcoming Super Bowl.

According to media reports, earlier in October, Donald Trump's administration said that the ICE agents would be present at Levi's Stadium on February 8, the day of the Super Bowl.

However, a TMZ Sports report citing sources said that there is no plan for ICE to conduct immigration enforcement at the site. There is still no confirmation about ICE and its action at the Super Bowl yet.

Here's what Batman said: In the 3-minute speech, Batman accused the city council of being “cowards and traitors” and allowing the federal government to walk all over them.

Expressing his concern about hundreds of masked men coming to Santa Clara, Batman, who used a mask to protect his identity, claimed that the members of the city council betrayed every individual who lives in this country, with or without documentation.

“City council members need to ensure local law enforcement doesn't cooperate with ICE,” Batman said in his 3 minutes, ending the speech with a call on the council to “f***ing do something”.

He then strided off to a chorus of applause and an actual thanks from the city council itself.

Watch Batman confront the city council here:

Disclaimer: The video uses profanity. User discretion is requested.

This comes after widespread tumultuous protests have rocked the country, especially Minneapolis, after federal immigration agents shot and killed US citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Here's how the Internet reacted: Netizens were impressed by the Batman-Santa Clara council showdown over ICE and hailed him for taking “civic duty seriously”.

“Preach king,” a social media user said. Others chimed in with “Kinda dig this!” and “PEAK LIBERALISM 2026!”

“Wow, that’s one way to make a point, Batman takes civic duty seriously!” commented a user.

Another said, “We really got batman denouncing ICE in 2026 before a certain group of people denounces them.”

“When Batman confronts city hall, you know it’s serious.. Gotham-level drama in Santa Clara,” quipped a user.

“I guess some heroes DO wear capes,” said another.

A few netizens called the man out for using a mask to talk about the issue, saying that the costume was “unnecessary”. However, others defended him, saying, “Low key he was probably scared to be recognized and lose his job. And that’s the scariest part of this all … Free speech can make you lose everything.”