Man earning ₹18 LPA asks if he should leave corporate role for ₹7 LPA govt job, internet divided

A working professional has triggered discussion on social media after asking users whether it makes more sense to continue in a well-paid corporate role or move to a lower-paying government position that offers greater stability.

The individual, who currently earns ₹18 lakh per annum in a metropolitan city, is considering accepting a government assistant post in their hometown with an annual salary of around ₹7 lakh.

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While the corporate route could potentially lead to significantly higher earnings in the future, the government role offers job security and the opportunity to live closer to family.

Corporate growth vs government stability Sharing their dilemma on Reddit, the employee explained that remaining in the private sector could result in earnings of up to ₹50 lakh per annum over the next decade. However, the government position would provide a more predictable career path and hometown posting.

Seeking opinions from fellow users, the person wrote: “18 LPA in Corporate or 6LPA in Govt?”

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They further asked, “So should I switch to the government and leave the glamorous life of corporate? Or I should stay in corporate and enjoy the life with all its cons?”

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The post quickly attracted responses from people with experience in both sectors.

Users warn against taking lower-paying government role One commenter strongly advised against leaving the private sector for the government position.

“Don't pay attention to those giving you advice to select a ₹7 lpa govt job. It's not an executive post, na promotion milega na age jake decision-making roles, and is salary me hamesha middle class he reh jaoge (You won’t get a promotion or a role where you can make decisions, in this salary you will always remain a middle class). I am working in a PSU with a 20 LPA KA PACKAGE.”

The user argued that the proposed government role may offer limited opportunities for career advancement and leadership responsibilities.

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PSU employee shares personal experience Another individual, who said they work in a public sector undertaking (PSU), highlighted both the benefits and drawbacks of government-linked employment.

“I'm in a PSU. The thing is, in a corporate setting, you have exposure to global work culture and varied work, and you can distance yourself from your company during time off. Can't do that in a PSU. You're always supposed to be available, posted in literal sh**holes, promotions take time and townships are remote. You get a good package, a good township to live in and good perks though. Grass is always greener on the other side, I guess.”

Mixed views on long-term security Many users felt that remaining in the corporate sector would make it easier for the employee to maintain their current lifestyle.

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One person wrote, “Stay in corporate. It is difficult to sustain the standard of living you currently have after joining your new job.”

Others, however, pointed to job security as a significant advantage of government employment.

A fourth user posted, “If your family made investments that can give you an extra 30-50k per month, go for a government job without a thought. AI is getting better, and the private sector will be on fire in the next 3 years. Society is returning to a simpler way of life. Adapt so that at least you would always have a roof and food.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Man earning ₹18 LPA asks if he should leave corporate role for ₹7 LPA govt job, internet divided