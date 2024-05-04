Man encounters ‘killer whale’ during morning swim, reveals why he survived | Watch viral video
A recent video posted by a free-diver, where a man can be seen coming face to face against a male orca, also known as 'killer whale,' is doing rounds across social media platforms. Aidan Bedford, the free-diver who runs a Instagram handle by the name of wandering.westerner shared the video on Friday. Bedford shared his 'personal' experience in the Instagram post and revealed why the 'killer whale' didn't touch the man.