A recent video posted by a free-diver, where a man can be seen coming face to face against a male orca, also known as 'killer whale,' is doing rounds across social media platforms. Aidan Bedford, the free-diver who runs a Instagram handle by the name of wandering.westerner shared the video on Friday. Bedford shared his 'personal' experience in the Instagram post and revealed why the 'killer whale' didn't touch the man.

“This morning we set out on the water looking for mobula rays and ended up getting so much more. First we saw a beautiful blue whale (footage coming soon) and then we received a message that orcas were about 3 miles north of us. We decided to go check it out and when we arrived there were only 3 other boats there. Based on what I could see from our boat it looked like the orcas might have been feeding on a recent kill so I put the drone in the air to take a look," Aidan Bedford captioned his Instagram post.

The free-diver revealed that he felt the orca was disappointed to find ‘silly humans’ as it must have been expecting a turtle or some other prey, which they were hunting.

“One of the other boats had some swimmers ready to try and slide in the water to see if they could catch a glimpse beneath the surface… as the swimmers got in the water the huge male turned around to see what was happening. It was probably disappointed to see it was only some silly humans and not another turtle or ray (which I think is what they were hunting)," the free-diver added.

Why the man survived?

While laying down some technical details, Aidan Bedford said that his personal experience denotes that the orca might come near humans, give a close look, but will never touch them as our hands have bacteria on them, which is dangerous for marine mammals, fish, sharks, etc.

“I feel it’s also worth mentioning… based on my own personal experiences and what I’ve witnessed during my many encounters with these animals, I don’t think that at any moment this orca was displaying anything other than curiosity. It simply needed to investigate the movement behind it. Sometimes the orcas will turn and come towards you, they will get close and give you a good look but never touch you. AS LONG AS YOU DON’T TRY TO TOUCH IT! We humans have bacteria on our hands that can be dangerous to marine mammals, fish, sharks, etc.," the Instagram user concluded.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!