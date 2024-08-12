Man falls in love with dolphin after Dolly ’seduces’ him, shares details of relationship in book

Malcolm Brenner, a self-proclaimed zoophile, says he formed a bond and had an affair with a dolphin named Dolly, who he claims seduced him, leading to a deep depression after her relocation and death.

Malcolm, as quoted by Mirror, said Dolly 'announced her intentions towards him' by positioning herself in a way that he was rubbing against her.
Love is where you find it! Going by this rule, a self-proclaimed zoophile, or a person who experiences a sexual fixation on non-humans/animals, has made a shocking claim.

Malcolm Brenner, an elderly US man, says he had an affair with a dolphin, Dolly, in his early 20s. However, what's most bizarre is that Malcolm insists that the dolphin was the one to seduce him.

In his novel 'Wet Goddess', Malcolm Brenner narrates the story of a young man in a sexual relationship with a bottle-nosed dolphin while working at a theme park.

However, he has publicly admitted that the tale is "heavily" drawn from his own experiences, and the book is actually an autobiography. Malcolm was just a student when he began his unusual "relationship" with the bottle-nosed dolphin in the 1970s.

"I wrote this book for dolphins because we are mistreating these animals by keeping them in captivity," Malcolm was quoted as saying by UK's Mirror.

According to the Mirror, citing incidents from the book, Malcolm, a passionate photographer, was granted permission to take photos in the pool at a former theme park in Sarasota, Florida.

He was also allowed to swim with the dolphins. During one such session, Malcom formed a bond with Dolly. "I was given free access to the dolphins and I became friends with her by going swimming with her. She was very special."

Malcolm, as quoted by Mirror, said Dolly "announced her intentions towards him" by positioning herself in a way that he was rubbing against her.

"At first I discouraged her, I wasn't interested. After some time I thought 'if this was a woman would I come up with these rationalisations and excuses'?"

The zoophile has maintained that the dolphin became "more and more aggressive" in her pursuit of him. "I found that extraordinarily erotic. It's like being with a tiger or a bear. This is an animal that could kill you in two seconds if it wanted to."

He has maintained that there was nothing abusive about his relationship with Dolly, asserting that dolphins "basically have free will".

"What is repulsive about a relationship where both partners feel and express love for each other?"

However, Malcolm shared that nine months into the 'relationship', the park closed, and Dolly was relocated. He claimed that the incident sent him spiralling into depression. Meanwhile, Dolly also experienced the devastating impact of the separation and passed away shortly after being moved.

"I called it a relationship because that's what it was. When she died, it made me feel terrible, and I fell into a depression which lasted five years."

Notably, their relationship didn't violate any laws since bestiality, cross-species sexual activity, wasn't outlawed in Florida until 2011.

