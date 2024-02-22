Man fined 21,000 after throwing cash from speeding car in Noida | Watch video

In a video doing rounds on the internet, a person can be seen throwing cash outside the window of his speeding car. As the video went viral, Noida Police came in action and imposed a fine of ₹ 21,000 on the vehicle owner for traffic rules violation

A car stunt for throwing cash out of a speeding Range Rover has attracted a fine of ₹21,000 from Noida Traffic Police. The incident came to light after several social media users expressed their anger over the viral video of a man throwing cash out of his luxury car at night.

The bizarre show of wealth was recorded by people in a Scorpio which was accompanying the Range Rover. The incident took place near Noida Sector 19 on 21 Feb, 2024.

As the video went viral on the internet, Noida Police took cognisance of the matter and imposed a hefty five-digit fine on the vehicle owner.

"Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine ₹21000/-) as per rules. Traffic Helpline No.- 9971009001," commented Noida Police on the X post with the viral video."

This is not the first time when fines have been imposed on rash driving and calous car and bike stunts. There have been multiple incidents where pedestrians or two-wheeler drivers and passengers lost their lives because of rash driving.

Last year, three people were arrested for rash driving during Diwali celebrations in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was reportedly driving in an inebriated state and had hit three people with his SUV.

The video of the rash driving and the accident went viral on the internet, where the drunk driver was seen crashing into several people. A person managed to escape the major accident at night.

According to the Times of India, Noida recorded a total of 1,176 road crashes in 2023. These road crashes led to the death of 470 people. Given the high number of accidents, the number of fatal injuries due to accidents was 7.5% higher compared to 2022. The year also witnessed an increase in the number of accidents and related deaths. In 2022, 437 people were killed in 1,122 accidents.

