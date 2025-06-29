Man found with snakes hidden in chocolate boxes at Mumbai airport

A man from Tamil Nadu was recently apprehended at Mumbai Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle exotic snakes in the country. The accused identified as Goodman Linford Leo, who was trying to smuggle a total of 16 exotic snakes, was caught red handed by Mumbai Airport Customs on June 27 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Times of India reported.

The airport officials "suspicious of his movement" scanned his check-in baggage only to find five Albino Honduran milk snakes, two garter snakes, two Kenyan sand boas, a coastal banded California king snake, five rhinoceros rat snakes and an albino rat snake. These exotic species, identified by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, were concealed in 15 white cloth pouches tied with thread and rubber bands.

To hide these pouches and deceive screening at checkpoints, the accused used chocolate boxes and old clothes. However, the officials grew sceptical of his uncanny moves through the green channel and stopped him for examination.

According to custom officials, the accused planned to smuggle these beauties of the wild to sell them in the grey market, as per the report. He sought to exchange them of enormous amount of money that would have fetched him "several" lakhs.

Although, neither of the above mentioned species is listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) but import of these exotic snake species is illegal without documentation. Moreover, the accused confessed to smuggling them for financial gain.