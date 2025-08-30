Man gets ₹12L offer letter after modifying past payslips: Social media asks for Photoshop editor's number

Employees in a corporate sector often tend to change jobs to get a salary hike. However, one employee recently took this practice to a completely new level and his story was shared by comedian Anmol Garg on Instagram.

According to Garg, an employee managed to jump from earning 4 lakh per annum to 12 lakh per annum with just one job switch, reported News18.

Not only this, Garg also received a direct message on Instagram where the sender explained how he cleverly edited his salary slip and used it to negotiate higher offers.

What exactly happened? As per the report, the employee had edited his payslip, where a ₹4 lakh per annum salary was changed to ₹7 lakh per annum. Following this, he asked the new company for a raise based on the edited salary slip and received an offer of ₹8.5 lakh.

He also interviewed with another company where he showed the ₹8.5 lakh offer letter and secured a job with ₹12 lakh per annum.

Garg calls him 'Corporate cobra' Amazed by the person's cleverness. Garg jokingly called the sender a “corporate cobra".

“Bhai tu saanp nahi, corporate ka cobra hai. Yar tu 4 se seedha 12 chala gaya without learning new skills, same kaam kr rha hai. Ek din tu manager zarur Banega. Quality hai tere mein bhai (Brother, you’re not a snake, you’re a corporate cobra. You jumped from 4 to 12 lakh without learning new skills, doing the same work. One day, you will definitely become a manager. You have quality, brother)," he said.

Garg also explained how this person used Photoshop to boost his offers.

“Matlab yaha log hike ke liye mehnat karte hai, tu photoshop kar rha hai. Kisi din bhai tu pakda jaega na, tere ko nikalenge, certificate me likhenge fraud hai tu. Lekin kya fayeda, wo bhi tu edit kardega (People here work hard for hikes, but you’re doing Photoshop. One day you will get caught, they will fire you, and your certificate will say you’re a fraud. But what’s the point, you’ll edit that too)," he said.

He also joked about the editor behind this move, “This is ethically and morally wrong. Wo jo editor hai uska zara number mujko de dena (Give me the editor’s number)."

He captioned the video with a funny warning: “Bhagwaan sab dekh raha hai (God is watching everything)."

Netizens react: One user commented, “This man is a legend."

Another said, “If companies keep going based on payslips instead of skills and value provided, they deserve this."