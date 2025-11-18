Man goes viral after offering free Honeymoon tickets post breakup: ‘Don’t ever date Gurugram girls’

In a twist straight out of a dramedy, a groom-to-be turned his cancelled honeymoon into an unexpected online giveaway — and the internet can’t get enough of it.

Ashish Gupta, who had recently exchanged rings, had already booked a honeymoon to Seoul with his fiancée after spotting a steep discount during a travel sale. But just as pre-wedding festivities kicked off, the relationship unraveled overnight. According to Ashish, a disagreement during their cocktail party led his fiancée to call off the wedding — leaving him with heartbreak and two non-refundable tickets.

Instead of quietly moving on, Ashish took his story to Reddit, framing it with humour and a hint of filmi drama.

‘Free Seoul Tickets — Only If Your Name Is Ashish Gupta’ Sharing a photo of the booked tickets, Ashish wrote that the wedding collapse left him stunned — especially when his fiancée allegedly told him she wanted an “open marriage.” Confused and embarrassed, he said he had no idea how to explain the concept to his traditional family.

Frustrated but determined to salvage something from the situation, he announced an offer: anyone sharing his name could claim the honeymoon tickets for free. He added that those travelling with someone named “Rashi” — his former fiancée’s name — were especially welcome to take the trip.

His post quickly made its way across social platforms, drawing a mix of laughter, sympathy and Bollywood-style advice. Some urged him to take the trip solo and turn it into a “self-love holiday,” while others admired how he handled the situation with humour rather than bitterness.

“Glad you saved yourself from a big legal drama if married all the best to you're future,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Bhai i am sorry that you had to go through this, but congrats on getting out of life time regret. India has become a state where men are utterly fu*cked if in case there are issues in marriage. Ik it hurts, but pls take care of yourself !!”

The third user wrote, "Bro, my name is literally the same, but I don’t have anyone to go with me."

The fourth user wrote, "WTF is open marriage? First situationship, then now this…what is happening, man?”

“I would recommend going solo and taking some time to heal. Stay strong brother,” the fifth user wrote.