Man grows tomato plants using seeds from McDonald’s cheeseburger tomato

An unusual gardening experiment has captured widespread attention after a man successfully grew tomato plants using seeds taken from a McDonald’s burger. The project, which began as a simple test, has since sparked broader conversations about food production and sustainability.

Man Successfully Grows Plants from Tomato Slice in McDonald’s Cheeseburger The experiment was conducted by gardening enthusiast James Prigioni, who documented the process online. He used tomato slices from a McDonald’s cheeseburger and attempted to grow them into full plants under controlled conditions. Over the course of several months, the seeds developed into healthy tomato plants capable of producing fruit.

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According to reports, the process took more than 100 days. Prigioni planted seeds in two different ways: one by extracting seeds from the tomato slice and another by placing the entire slice directly into soil. Both methods eventually produced results, though the plants grew at different rates and yielded varying quantities of fruit.

The outcome surprised even the creator. “I expected this tomato to grow, but I did not expect this,” he said. “I've had some plants with a lot of tomatoes on them, but never in my life have I seen a single tomato plant with this much fruit on it.”

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The plants were later moved outdoors, where they continued to thrive despite inconsistent care. One of the plants, grown in a container, produced fruit earlier than expected, possibly due to environmental stress. Another, planted directly in the ground, yielded dozens of tomatoes over time.

The experiment has drawn interest not only for its novelty but also for what it reveals about modern food systems. Tomatoes used in fast food are often hybrids, bred for durability and uniformity rather than for replanting. As a result, plants grown from such seeds may not produce identical fruit, though they can still be viable.

Prigioni noted that the tomatoes grown from the burger were mild in taste and low in acidity. “No acidity, sweet but a mild sweet,” he said, describing the fruit as easy to consume in large quantities.

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Beyond the results, the experiment has resonated with audiences online. Videos documenting the process have attracted millions of views, reflecting a growing curiosity about self-sufficiency and food origins. Some viewers have described the project as a reminder that even highly processed food items originate from natural ingredients.

“For me, it was just about fun,” Prigioni said. “And it actually helped improve my whole garden because I was so excited to get out there and see how those tomatoes were doing.”

The experiment also aligns with a broader trend of home gardening and urban agriculture, which has gained momentum in recent years. Rising awareness of sustainability and food security has encouraged more people to explore growing their own produce, even in unconventional ways.

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While the idea of cultivating plants from fast food ingredients may seem unusual, the success of this experiment highlights a simple reality: many everyday foods retain their biological potential. In this case, a slice of tomato from a burger has been transformed into a thriving plant, offering a small but striking example of nature’s resilience.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.