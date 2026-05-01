Man in Jordan revives injured butterfly with handmade petal wing after days of care – Watch adorable video

A man in Jordan has fashioned a tiny prosthetic wing for an injured butterfly using dried orchid petals, giving the insect a chance to fly once more. The painstaking repair has since spread online, highlighting how even modest acts of kindness can have a meaningful impact on delicate wildlife.

Watch: Man repairs butterfly wing with orchid petals Morhaf Ghazi, a 30‑year‑old resident of Amman, found the butterfly while hiking in the hills outside the city. One of its wings was badly damaged, and the insect could not take off or move properly, so he picked it up carefully and carried it home.

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For several days he kept the butterfly in a safe, quiet space, feeding it a weak sugar‑water mix to keep it alive while he searched for a way to repair the wing.

Rather than leaving it grounded, Ghazi decided to try building a replacement wing out of dried flower petals he had kept for almost nine years. He had pressed and stored orchid petals over time, and their thin, flexible texture felt close enough to the tissue of a butterfly wing.

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After looking at online guides on how to handle butterflies safely, he spent about an hour trimming a small piece of petal to match the size and shape of the uninjured wing and then fixed it in place with a tiny amount of mild glue.

Once the glue dried, he watched as the butterfly slowly began to move again, testing its balance and strength. The next day, it managed to lift itself into the air, land, and take off again, showing that the makeshift petal wing allowed it to fly in a way that was not possible before.

Ghazi told reporters that he had been surprised by how quickly the butterfly recovered and said he hoped sharing the story would remind people to pay attention to small creatures and not underestimate what a small act of care can do.

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Wildlife and insect experts have long repaired butterfly wings using small pieces of wing cut from deceased butterflies, often held in place with light glue and powder, but Ghazi’s use of dried flower petals is a more unusual and low‑tech approach.

His case has spread on social media, where posts of the butterfly are being shared under captions such as “a second wing, second chance,” underlining how even a simple repair can change the outcome for a fragile living thing

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.