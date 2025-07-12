Man jailed for drugging colleague with 'truth serum' to extract confidential work information

In a shocking case of workplace misconduct, a man in Shanghai was sentenced to prison for secretly drugging a colleague on three occasions in an attempt to extract confidential work-related information, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has reported.

Plot to steal secrets The man, identified by his surname Li, reportedly came across a so-called “truth serum” during a business trip. The seller claimed that “just a few drops will make people tell the truth,” prompting Li to use the substance for his own gain.

Although details about Li's job or the value of the targeted information remain unclear, he chose his colleague, Wang, as the test subject. His plan involved drugging Wang without his knowledge during dinner outings to obtain sensitive work plans.

Three meals, three druggings The first incident took place on August 29 2022 during a dinner in Shanghai’s Xuhui District. Li secretly added the drug to Wang’s drink, mixing it with yellow wine and beer.

On October 13, Li repeated the act at another dinner in Yangpu District, this time using beer. Wang later reported dizziness and vomiting.

The third occasion occurred on November 6, when Li served chrysanthemum tea spiked with the same substance. Wang drank it and later lost consciousness, eventually visiting a hospital the following day.

Tests confirm sedatives After noticing a pattern, Wang underwent medical tests. His urine and hair samples tested positive for clonazepam and xylazine—both strong sedatives that affect the central nervous system. Clonazepam is listed as a Class II psychotropic drug in China.

Authorities later confirmed these drugs were present in the so-called “truth serum.” When confronted, Li admitted to drugging Wang on all three occasions.

Court sentence and warning The Shanghai Jing’an District People’s Court found Li guilty of inducing drug use through deception. He was sentenced to three years and three months in prison and fined 10,000 yuan (around £1,100 or US $1,400).

