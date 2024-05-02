Man kills, eats own pet dog after it bit his 7-year-old nephew; CCTV footage sparks row
Thailand man arrested for killing pet dog after it bit nephew, caught on CCTV. Confessed to eating dog meat. Charged under animal cruelty laws, believed he would not be charged for killing own pet.
A 42-year-old man in Thailand's Chiang Mai has been booked for killing and eating his pet dog in a fit of rage after the dog bit his 7-year-old nephew. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.
