A 42-year-old man in Thailand's Chiang Mai has been booked for killing and eating his pet dog in a fit of rage after the dog bit his 7-year-old nephew. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The man, identified as Songwut Chuathong, was booked on Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) complaint on May 1. The foundation, in its complaint, said that the man killed his 10-year-old pet dog Mon on April 29.

WDT told the Sankampaeng Police Station that a local of the area alerted them about the incident and submitted a CCTV footage as evidence.

Also read: Karnataka HC quashes Centre's order banning 23 'dangerous' dog breeds, calls for expert consultation In the CCTV video, Songwut, in an act of animal cruelty, is seen tying a rope around the dog's neck while also dragging it to a tree. He then hangs Mon, the pet dog, from the tree till it he dead.

He then put the dead dog in a sack and left the scene.

According to the visuals from the CCTV, the pet dog was killed in front of the 7-year-old nephew.

Also read: 12-year-old girl dies by suicide after losing pet dog; mother says, 'She stopped eating after...' According to the Thaiger report, Songwut was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. He also admitted to the killing of the pet dog, but had initially refused to tell where or how he disposed off the body of Mon.

On further interrogation, the report said, the 42-year-old revealed that he ate the dog and shared some of its meat with a friend named Roj. On searching his home, Police found the left over dog meat in the fridge.

Songwut said he killed the pet dog "in anger" after it bit his 7-year-old nephew, who he said is an "exceptional child". He also believed that he would not be legally charged for killing on because "it was his dog".

Also read: Rajasthan news: Man beaten to death by neighbours after dispute over dog He also revealed that he had given away his pet dog Mon to a nearby relative as he was unable to provide for him.

The report said that the Thai Police also arrested Songwut’s friend Roj and charged them both with Section 340 (theft using a vehicle to aid crime) and Section 296 (abandoning animal carcasses in a public place) of Thailand's Criminal Law, along with Section 20 of the Act on Animal Cruelty Prevention and Animal Welfare (cruelty to animals or killing them).



