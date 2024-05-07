Man kills wife in hospital as he couldn't afford medical bill; confesses, 'I choked her'
Ronnie Wiggs admitted to killing his wife by choking her due to financial constraints. Hospital staff heard him confess after resuscitation. Wiggs had attempted to kill her before, stating he couldn't handle caregiving and bills.
A man facing the charges of murdering his hospitalised wife in the United States has confessed that he "choked her" because couldn't afford her medical bills and had failed to look after her, court records revealed on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message