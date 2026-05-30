Man lists pros and cons of working US shift from India: ‘Higher salary, disturbed sleep cycle’

A social media post discussing the realities of working US shifts from India has triggered a discussion online, with many professionals weighing the financial benefits against the potential impact on health and personal life.

The discussion began after Instagram user Sayak Roy shared a video detailing what it is like to work from 7:30 pm to 4:30 am, a schedule commonly followed by employees handling international clients and teams based in the United States.

Higher Pay, International Exposure Among Key Advantages In the caption accompanying the video, Roy outlined what he sees as the major benefits of working a US shift from India.

“Pros of Working in US Shift (7:30 pm to 4:30 am) from India: Higher salary with night shift allowances, working with empathetic people and a humane work culture where there is strictly no work after office hours, exposure to international clients and improved communication, flexible daytime hours for personal work and side quests, and no Monday blues because work starts on Monday evening.”

The post highlighted factors that often attract professionals to overseas-facing roles, including additional compensation through night-shift allowances and opportunities to interact with global clients. Roy also pointed to the flexibility of having daytime hours available for personal commitments and errands.

‘Disturbed Sleep Cycle And Poor Sleep Quality’ While acknowledging the benefits, Roy also emphasised the challenges that come with working through the night.

“Cons of Working in US Shift (7:30 pmto 4:30 am) from India: Disturbed sleep cycle and poor sleep quality, as India does not stop just because you are sleeping, higher chances of health issues like obesity and digestion problems, difficulty maintaining social life and relationships, mental health challenges such as anxiety and mood swings, eye strain, reduced physical activity due to nighttime work, and lower energy levels during the daytime.”

The remarks struck a chord with many social media users, particularly those who have spent years working non-traditional schedules.

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Social Media Users Share Their Experiences The post quickly attracted comments from people who said they could relate to both the rewards and difficulties associated with night-shift work.

One user wrote, “Yeah Higher Salary & Major Portion Goes to Doctors Everyone doesn't like Night Shifts.”

Another commenter echoed Roy's observations, saying, “Been doing it for 5+ years now, completely agree with both pros and the cons, too!!”

Some users argued that such schedules may suit a particular personality type.

“Best for night owls and people who find the dead silence of night time as their usual zone so....yeah ofcourse, different breed i'd say,” a third user commented.

Others sought advice on maintaining a healthy balance between work and personal commitments while working unconventional hours.

“How to balance social life and night shifts ? 'Coz I'm doing UK shift since last 9 months and still figuring out my work life and social life, although I'm remote,” another user wrote.

Concerns Over Long-Term Health Effects Several commenters also expressed concern about the possible long-term effects of working overnight.

“The biggest issue with night shift is continuously staying awake at night increases chances of developing mental/psychological diseases,” one user said.

Another cautioned against viewing such schedules as glamorous despite the financial incentives.

“Nothing fancy! Give it a year, and your body will go through drastic changes. I agree with the pros, but the cons outweigh them. I would prefer a day shift over a US shift any time, if the opportunity exists,” the user wrote.