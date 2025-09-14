Man messages boss for leave, 10 minutes later dies of cardiac arrest: ‘Devastating’

An X user has spoken of his disbelief after a junior colleague died suddenly of cardiac arrest at the age of 40. KV Iyyer wrote that his team member had sent him a leave message in the morning and passed away just ten minutes later.
According to Iyyer, the man — identified as Shankar — was a devoted family man, married with a child, who stayed away from alcohol and smoking. He described him as healthy and fit despite his young age.
Calling it a “devastating incident,” Iyyer posted on September 13: “One of my colleagues, Shankar texted me today morning at 8.37 am with a message”. Shankar had requested leave due to back pain. “Such type of leave requests, being usual, I replied ‘Ok take rest’. And the day continued normally,” Iyyer recalled.
However, at 11 am Iyyer received a phone call that he said “shook him like never before”. The caller told him that Shankar had died. At first, Iyyer could not accept the news. “I called another colleague to reconfirm and to get his residence address. Got the address and rushed to his house. He was NO MORE,” he wrote.
Iyyer explained that Shankar had been part of his team for six years and had always maintained good health. “Just 40 years of age, healthy & fit. Married with a child. No Smoking and Never tasted Alcohol,” he said.
He added that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. Shankar had been alert and active until shortly before his passing. “He suffered a Cardiac Arrest. What's shocking is he texted me for leave at 8.37 am & he breathed his last at 8.47 am. A man, while he was conscious, messages me 10 minutes before his last breath. COMPLETELY SHOCKED,” Iyyer wrote.
Iyyer concluded his post by reminding people of life’s uncertainty and urging them to treat others with kindness.