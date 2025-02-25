Man mistakes international recruitment call from Amazon as spam, avoids for weeks: ‘Bajaj Finance ka alag hi dar hai’

Many struggle with the constant flood of spam, telemarketing and cold calls throughout the day. While rejecting international calls may seem like the safest choice, one exception proved costly when someone unknowingly missed a job opportunity from E-commerce giant Amazon. The incident has been shared on Reddit, leaving many job-seekers worried.

“US number trying to reach me” It happened when a man avoided an international call for nearly a month, only to find out later that it was a recruitment call. The user said that he avoided receiving the call from a US number. He went on to the Truecaller app to cross-check the number and discovered that it was a call from the recruitment team from Amazon.

Although the man tried to call back the number, his attempt went in vain; he received an automated message saying that the number was not monitored. To make matters worse, he was charged for the call as well.

He posted, “For a month there was a US number trying to reach me and I was not picking up, because it was international call thinking it was spam. When I checked Truecaller it was amazon recruitment team. Not able to call back - says call not monitored and ~1 rupee is cut as fee. What do I do.”

The user further clarified that he had received the first call on February 7, which he did not receive. On February 24, he mistakenly answered one of the international calls, but disconnected immediately. He received calls from the same number twice, after which he discovered on Truecaller that it might have been a job opportunity that he missed.

“Bajaj Finance ka dar” Reacting to the incident, a user on Reddit commented, “Da** , new fear unlocked.” “Man sort this sh*t out, I got rejected once for not picking up the call. The experience might vary though I am a fresher so the recruiter probably didn't care about calling me back,” added another one. Someone also joked, “Bajaj Finance ka alag hi darr h (Bajaj Finance has a fear of its own)," referring to sales calls from the company.