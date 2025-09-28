Man orders silver coins from Swiggy, gets Maggi and snacks instead. Company responds

Instant-delivery platforms have redefined convenience for urban consumers, making everything from groceries to high-value items available at the tap of a button. But as the ecosystem expands, unusual mishaps highlight the challenges of scaling such services.

Recently, a Swiggy Instamart customer, Vineeth K, shared his experience on X after an order for silver coins turned into an unexpected delivery of Maggi noodles and Haldiram snacks.

A “Swiggy horror story” In his post, Vineeth described how he placed the order expecting a smooth transaction, given the high-value nature of the purchase. Instead, most of the items he received were unrelated food packets. Out of the batch, only one pouch was sealed.

According to Vineeth, the delivery partner insisted he could either accept the entire order or cancel it, since the sealed package could not be opened. After nearly 40 minutes of calls with customer support, he opened the pouch — only to find another issue. While the order description promised 999 purity silver coins, what he received was 925 sterling silver.

The delivery partner later retrieved the snack packets, though Vineeth noted he even offered to let him keep them, adding, “I didn’t order these, so I don’t want them.”

Internet reacts Reacting to the viral post, a user asked, “Rule of thumb: If you order Gold and Silver online , dont cry after wards.”

Another user asked, “Why on Earth would any “Sane” person order a “High Value” item such as “Silver” from an instant delivery app? Why??? Are people this lazy or stupid? Or both?”

Reacting to the post, Vineeth shared a picture of gold and silver he purchased online and wrote, “All this is bought online, returns 140% to date and 10-20% savings over the market price at time of purchase. Never faced an issue till now. Buying from 7 years. So, sorry can't take your advice here.”

“I m worried that someone hungry who would hv ordered Maggie would have been disappointed. He can't eat silver,” the third user joked.

The fourth user commented, “This is insane! I'd be filing a complaint with consumer court immediately. That's thousands of rupees worth of silver!”

Swiggy responds Reacting to the viral post, Swiggy wrote, "This is not what we wish for you, Vineeth. Please share the order ID so we can address this further."

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention and for providing the details, Vineeth. We would like to run a quick check. Please bear with us," they added.