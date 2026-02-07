Man plans return from US as visa, sponsorship issues deny him a job for 2 years despite 30+ applications daily

A Reddit post by a 27-year-old Indian student describing his difficult journey in the US has struck a chord online, reigniting debate around overseas education, visa hurdles and the realities of working abroad.

In the post, the user said he moved to the US in August 2022 to pursue a master’s degree, which he completed in December 2023. Despite months of active job hunting since February 2024, he claimed he has been unable to secure employment and is now preparing to return to India.

Advertisement

According to the user, the challenge was not a lack of effort. He said he applied to over 30 jobs a day and attended multiple interviews, but was repeatedly turned down due to visa-related constraints. Employers, he wrote, cited the need for sponsorship or ineligibility linked to his visa status as reasons for rejection.

Check out the viral post here:

The post has resonated with many Indian students and professionals who see it as a reflection of broader issues faced by international graduates in the US. Several users responded by sharing similar experiences, pointing to hiring slowdowns in the tech sector, stricter immigration policies, and companies’ reluctance to sponsor work visas amid economic uncertainty.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “You can do everything right and still fail. That’s life. Sorry, man. Lots of amazing things happening in India though.”

Another user wrote, “There is a massive oversupply of white collar workers in first world countries thanks to offshoring (ironically to India), layoffs (advent of AI and whatnot) and the after effect of a large influx of international students (like yourself) that were injected to boost up these economies after CoVid. There just aren't enough jobs for all the people looking and companies aren't going to spend extra for you when they can get a local for cheaper with more relevant job experience. Just bad timing especially when combined with the massive anti migration sentiment brewing in most of these countries.”

Advertisement

Others urged prospective students to weigh the financial and emotional costs of studying abroad more carefully. Some commenters argued that the promise of global exposure and high-paying jobs often clashes with market realities, especially during downturns. A few users also highlighted that returning to India should not be seen as a failure, noting the growing opportunities in India’s startup and corporate ecosystems.

“Sometimes you can do everything right and it’s not just the right place, time etc. The silver lining here is that you are making the move early in your career and will have time to do well back in India. Imagine living through visa hell for the next 15-20 years till you get your green card. Don’t think too much of it, cut your losses and be excited for your next step in your career,” the third user wrote.

Advertisement

“Green card is not the goal. Making money and investing, living well, socializing, maintaining health, learning integrity is the goal. In case there is a situation where h1b people have to go back to India, these are the things that they can actually take back home,” the fourth wrote.