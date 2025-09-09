Man posing as naval reliever flees with rifle, ammunition in Mumbai; search on

A man posing as a reliever for a naval sentry allegedly fled with a rifle and ammunition in the Navy’s residential area in Mumbai. The Indian Navy said a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.

According to Defence PRO, on September 6, a junior sailor on sentry duty was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who relieved him of his duties, indicating that he had been sent to do the same.

However, the man who assumed the sentry duties was later found missing from his post, and so was a rifle and some ammunition.

Mumbai Police said an FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified person based on a complaint from a Navy official at Cuff Parade Police Station. Defence PRO also shared that an extensive search operation is underway to recover the lost items in coordination with the Mumbai Police.

The defence official said that other government agencies are also investigating the case, and the Indian Navy is extending all necessary assistance.