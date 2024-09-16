Man prefers Gangajal instead of taking showers; wife files for divorce: Report

In Uttar Pradesh, a man's infrequent bathing—only once or twice a month—has led his wife to seek divorce after just over a month of marriage. 

Published16 Sep 2024, 02:13 PM IST
A UP man's peculiar habit of bathing twice a month has caused huge trouble to his wife who is now seeking a divorce.
A UP man’s peculiar habit of bathing twice a month has caused huge trouble to his wife who is now seeking a divorce.

An Uttar Pradesh man's peculiar bathing habits have become a reason for trouble for his wife. The newly wedded couple is on the verge of separation after the wife raised objections against her husband's aversion to bathing. According to an India Today report, the man doesn't bathe daily and prefers to shower nearly once or twice a month. However, the report added, he sprinkles Gangajal once in a week for purification.

Newlywed Rajes is a Uttar Pradesh resident who sprinkles himself with Gangajal, water from river Ganga, once every week and prefers to bathe twice a month, reported India Today. After being insisted on by his wife, Rajesh started bathing six times in nearly a month.

Improper body hygiene leaves the man in question with an intolerable body odour. Fed up with his husband, the woman approached the family counselling centre in Agra and said that she couldn't live with a man with such poor hygiene. The issue also led to an altercation between the couple, followed by which the woman started living with her parents.

The matter worsened when the woman's family filed a police complaint accusing her husband's family of dowry harassment. The family also sought a divorce. The police tried to reconcile the two. The husband also agreed to improve his personal hygiene. But the woman remained adamant on her decision and didn't agree to start living with her husband. The couple will reportedly appear at the counselling centre next week for the case.

While the woman's trouble with her husband's hygiene might be seen as a valid reason for divorce by many but there have been plenty of occasions where married couples have separated for the silliest of reasons, including table manners, clash in political ideology, sleeping habits, and even manner of squeezing a toothpaste.

A woman in Kuwait sought divorce mentioning that her husband for insisting on squeezing the toothpaste tube in the middle and not the end.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 02:13 PM IST
