The Coldplay Mumbai concert at the DY Patil Stadium over the weekend became an unforgettable experience for fans, particularly for one couple. During the show, a man proposed to his girlfriend in front of thousands of ‘Coldplayers,’ creating a viral moment that has captured the internet's attention.

The video, shared by Aditi Bardia on X, has delighted the internet. "Could have had the perfect proposal but Chris Martin decided to talk about Bumrah," reads the post's caption.

The proposal happened as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused during the performance of their hit song A Sky Full of Stars to joke about Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

Martin quipped that the band needed to wrap up because India's ace pacer Bumrah was backstage waiting to play cricket. Martin even teased that the pacer wanted to bowl to him.

Amid the music and laughter, the lighthearted moment coincided with the man getting down on one knee, ring in hand, to ask his girlfriend to marry him. She said 'yes,' and the couple sealed the proposal with a ring to cheers from the crowd.

The tweet garnered over 46k views and many comments.

Here are some of the comments: One netizen wrote, "A core memory with a memorable story behind it to boot. Congrats again! [sic]"

Another wrote, "It's because he is only game changer player chris martin believe in [sic]."

A third wrote, “Bumrah is the reason y'all got engaged btw [sic].”

"Choose the wrong song, he has done the same before with this song. Should have been Yellow or even Viva la vida," commented a fourth.

"I believe only in Jassi bhai that's why you got perfect proposal btw [sic]," a fifth wrote.

A sixth commented, "Yaha bhi Bumrah wicket le gya [sic]."