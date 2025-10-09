Man proposes whole Diwali week as holiday; netizens say 'Ek baar Narayan Murthy sir se pooch lo'

As India gears up to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights has once again captured the nation’s imagination — this time on social media. Traditionally celebrated over five days, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj, most offices give a holiday only on the main day, Lakshmi Puja. But one social media user has stirred conversation by demanding a week-long holiday to mark the festivities.

Petition to declare entire Diwali week a holiday Taking to X, the individual wrote, “PETITION TO DECLARE THE WHOLE DIWALI WEEK AS A HOLIDAY FOR ALL INDIANS.” The post quickly gained attention, with several users responding humourously and thoughtfully.

One user suggested, “Ek baar Narayan Murthy Sir ko bhi pooch lete. (You should have asked Narayana Murthy Sir as well).” This referred to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who had previously suggested a 70-hour workweek — a statement many considered too strict.

Mixed reactions from social media Other responses highlighted the Indian work culture, with one user writing, “We are Indians, we have a slave mindset, we don’t believe in vacation or work life balance. Many of us will be working on Diwali too.” Another joked, “Government will still approve, your manager won’t.”

Some comments drew comparisons with holidays in other countries. “Make it two weeks, combine Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali. The Chinese take two weeks off for Chinese New Year and the Japanese take 11 days off for Golden Week. There is plenty of precedent,” one user wrote.

Others reflected on the nature of the festival today. “So that the whole week can be deafeningly mad, noisy and polluted? If people can celebrate the beautiful way it used to be with diyas and get togethers, then we can call it a holiday. Now it’s just a money burning event, nothing to do with light or faith,” one user commented.

Yet another praised the idea, calling it “Finally, a petition that unites the nation.”