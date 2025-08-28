Man rejects ‘decent’ Delhi marriage proposal, cites girl's GRWM Instagram reels

'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) – the trend is all over social media, especially Instagram, and not just influencers hopping onto it but ordinary users are also frequently trying it to gain views. But who would have thought the trend could become a reason for a marriage rejection?

A Reddit user has taken to social media to reveal how he turned down a marriage proposal because the prospective bride frequently posted GRWM videos, some of which he described as “borderline thirst traps.”

What is GRWM trend? The GRWM trend is a popular social media format, especially on Instagram, and YouTube. In these videos, creators film themselves while getting dressed for the day, an event, or a special occasion.

"So I recently got a marriage proposal. On paper everything looked fine – she’s in Delhi, the family seemed decent, conversations went well too.

But one thing really bothered me. She’s very active on Instagram, specifically the “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) type of posts – you know, showing in detail every outfit, accessory, makeup step, etc. While I don’t mind people being active on social media to an extent, I couldn’t shake off the fact that my potential partner was basically dressing up for an online audience," the user wrote.

The Redditor further stated that her posts were styled in a way "to attract attention."

"Looking at the comments under them, it’s clear a big chunk of the engagement is from men, and honestly that made me uncomfortable.

I felt like I wouldn’t be okay with that dynamic in the long run, so I decided to reject the proposal.

Now I’m wondering – was I wrong here? Am I being too conservative, or was it fair to decide that this isn’t the type of partner I see myself with?" the post further read.

The post has evoked a flurry of responses from social media users, with several in the comments section expressing their opinions.

Here’s how people reacted: One user asked: "Are we not allowed to have preferences?"

Another said: "I think if she is posting thirst traps then it should ideally make you uncomfortable, because it suggests that the other person is attention-seeking and ready to push boundaries for views – that could be considered a red flag.

The bottom line is that there is no right or wrong here, it depends on what you’re comfortable with. If you force her to stop posting reels after marriage, that is also wrong because then you’d be controlling, so it’s better to find someone with similar boundaries and views."

A third user said: "Rejecting someone for any reason would clearly make you NOT someone who “doesn’t give freedom to be who I want to be.”