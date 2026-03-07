Man resigns after 6 years as 26-year-old MBA hire gets meetings he never did: 'Don’t you feel cheated?’

Employee loyalty is often considered imperative for career growth, with several believing that long hours, commitment and extra effort will lead to success and recognition. However, a recent story doing the rounds on the internet shows that dedication alone may not always guarantee rewards in the workplace.

The viral account describes a dedicated employee who spent years working tirelessly for his organisation. According to the post, he regularly arrived early, stayed late and was widely regarded as someone who understood the company’s systems better than most employees. Whenever technical issues arose, even in the middle of the night, he was the person the organisation relied on to fix them.

Despite six years of consistent service and contributions, the employee reportedly never received the promotion he had been expecting.

New hire promoted quickly The situation took a surprising turn when a new employee joined the team. Young, confident and well-connected, the newcomer began receiving opportunities within months that the long-serving worker had never been offered.

Ironically, the experienced employee was the one responsible for training the new recruit and guiding him through the company’s internal systems.

When asked if he felt treated unfairly, the employee admitted he once felt that way. Over time, however, he said he came to a different realisation — that he had been “loyal to a company, not a purpose."

Viral post shares the employee’s story Sharing the incident on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, “There’s a man in my office who hasn’t been promoted in 6 years. He arrives before everyone. Leaves after everyone. Knows the company’s systems better than the people who built them. When something breaks at 2 am, they call him. His name is on the bottom of reports that directors present to the board. He doesn’t complain. He says he’s just ‘not political.’ Last week, a 26-year-old joined us. MBA. Firm handshake. Calls the MD by his first name. Within 3 months, he’s already sitting in meetings my colleague has never been invited to."

“I watched my colleague train him. Smiled the whole time. Answered every question. Shared shortcuts, it took him years to figure out. Afterwards, I asked him, ‘Don’t you feel cheated?’ He looked at me for a long moment. ‘I used to. But I realised something. I’ve been loyal to a company. Not a purpose. Those are not the same thing.’ He resigned two weeks later. Took everything he knew with him. Started something of his own," the individual added.

Recognition came only after resignation According to the post, the company only acknowledged the employee’s contribution after he left. The Managing Director reportedly sent an email to the entire team describing his departure as a significant loss.

However, the post noted that throughout the six years he worked at the company, his name had never been mentioned in official emails or acknowledgements.

The story has since sparked widespread discussion online about workplace recognition and the value of loyalty.

How social media reacted One user commented, “Being valuable to a company and being visible in a company are two completely different things. One keeps you working. The other moves you forward."

Another wrote, “Powerful story, but it also proves a hard truth: loyalty without leverage is just quiet exploitation. The moment he chose himself, suddenly, they noticed his value. Sometimes the best promotion is the one you give yourself."

“Moral of the story, extroverts get promoted before introverts," another comment read.

An individual added, “You don’t have to make a fuss about it, just gather the knowledge, experience and disappear. No hard feelings."

Another user said, “This is the quiet tragedy of corporate life. The most loyal people often become invisible infrastructure. Reliable. Skilled. Always there. Until the day they leave. Then suddenly the company sends a great loss to the team’s email. Recognition often comes after resignation, not before."