Man resigns soon after first pay; HR calls it ‘unethical’, netizens says ‘nothing wrong’

A LinkedIn post by an Indian HR professional has sparked debate online after they claimed an employee resigned just minutes after receiving their first salary.

“Salary credited at 10:00 AM, resignation emailed at 10:05 AM,” the post read. The HR professional said the company’s HR team had spent hours on the employee’s onboarding, while their team had invested weeks in training them.

“Let’s talk about professional ethics. The company welcomed you, trusted you, and gave you a platform to grow. And then—five minutes after your first salary hit your account—you walked away. Was that fair? Was it ethical?” she wrote.

Criticising the sudden resignation, the HR professional said such behaviour reflected “a lack of intent, maturity, and accountability,” and urged workers to be honest if they feel a role or company is not the right fit.

“If something didn’t feel right: You could’ve spoken up. You could’ve asked for clarity or help. You could’ve made a conscious exit, not a convenient one. No job is 'easy'. Every role takes commitment, patience, and effort. Growth doesn’t come with your first paycheck — it comes with perseverance,” the post read. “So before pointing fingers at ‘culture’ or ‘role mismatch,’ Pause. Reflect. Communicate. Because in the end, your professionalism is defined not by your post — but by your actions.”

The post drew mixed responses. Some supported the employee, arguing that salaries are payment for work already completed. “Could not disagree more. When corporations start putting their employees first, the employees will start putting their companies first,” one LinkedIn user wrote.

Another commented: “Ethics? Let’s be clear: salaries are paid for work already done — not for charity, not in advance. If someone resigns after getting paid, it means they fulfilled their obligation for that month.”

Others compared the case to sudden layoffs. “How is it justified to terminate employees in the middle of the month without proper notice or explanation?” one user asked.