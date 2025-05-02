Man returns to India after 8 years in US, says 'dying and devastated’: ‘Filthy dust everywhere’

If you have strong personal reasons to stay in India, then stay. Otherwise, since you have an H1B, keep exploring opportunities in the US. You can also consider the approach I took: move to another Western country to obtain a passport at least. But remember, the US is the US. Canada, Australia, the UK, or Europe will never offer the same level of opportunities, quality of life, or healthcare that the US does for skilled engineers. Don’t expect to find another 'US' elsewhere."