Man seeks relationship guidance from ChatGPT, calls it ‘best advice he’s ever got’

In the recent past, a growing number of people have turned to ChatGPT for relationship advice. Following suit, a social media user also went to the AI chatbot to seek relationship advice and shared his experience on Reddit – his post is now gaining massive traction.

The social media user explained how he had been seeing one of his colleagues for weeks and that "things seemed to be going well"; until he noticed a change in her behaviour that left him puzzled.

What Went Wrong in His Relationship? "I've been talking to this girl from work for a few weeks now. Things seemed to be going well – we grab coffee, text throughout the day, she laughs at my jokes. You know, all the good signs. But then yesterday she seemed distant and I couldn't figure out why," he wrote.

Perplexed by her behaviour, the man planned to take advice from "AI." "So naturally, I did what any rational person would do at 11 PM – I asked ChatGPT what went wrong," he said.

What Advice Did ChatGPT Give Him? The Redditor detailed his last conversations to ChatGPT, expecting "generic" advice.

"Instead, ChatGPT asks me: In your last few conversations with her, how often did you ask about her day versus telling her about yours?," he wrote.

The Redditor admitted that he hadn’t been paying enough attention to her personal life. “I realised I'd been so focused on impressing her that I forgot to actually care about her as a person,” he wrote. Following the AI’s advice, the user sent a thoughtful text asking about her presentation and family matters, which led to what he described as “the best conversation we've had in weeks.”