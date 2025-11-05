Man sells ad spots on his suit, raises ₹8.86 lakh for wedding after refusing to collaborate with large corporates

A few months ago, French salesman Dagobert Renouf was close to being homeless. However, he still wanted to marry his fiancee, Anna Plynina. His extraordinary plan soon went viral.

Advertisement

In July, he tweeted a bold idea. He wanted to fund their wedding by selling advertising spots on his wedding tuxedo. His post quickly went viral, attracting tech companies interested in sponsoring his “business expense wedding”.

“Someone joked he would give me €500 (approximately ₹51,000)) if he put his logo on my suit. Then, it caught on and other people said they would do it as well," Renouf told PEOPLE.

With the response growing, Renouf launched a website that allowed brands to buy slots on his suit. Anna fully supported the plan though she jokingly negotiated Prada pumps as part of the deal.

Advertisement

"My wife didn't like the idea at first, but then we started focusing on really using the opportunity to bring all of my entrepreneurship community I had built along the years alongside us on this special day," he said.

The couple agreed to only collaborate with small, independent businesses rather than large corporate brands that didn’t align with their values.

Advertisement

Over the next three months, Dagobert Renouf kept his followers updated on his creative wedding project. He shared AI-generated designs and pricing details for his sponsored tuxedo.

The ad spots on the outer jacket cost between $300 ( ₹26,500) and $2,000 ( ₹1.77 lakh), depending on visibility. Startups were allowed to pay $100 ( ₹8,800) to have their names printed inside the lining. Renouf offered no refunds.

Advertisement

He promised to wear the suit at his wedding ceremony and feature it in photos and videos shared with his 116,000 social media followers. Then, 26 companies participated, turning his viral idea into a real business success.

The sponsored wedding Dagobert Renouf and his fiancee tied the knot on October 25 in Lille, France. Photos and videos of his tuxedo covered in sponsor logos quickly went viral. Renouf shared that the guests, including his wife’s mother, loved the idea.

“The jacket looked very premium and elegant, even more in person. So, it didn't ruin anything. I was actually more stressed than anybody because I always tried to make sure every logo was visible in pictures," Renouf told PEOPLE.

However, despite selling $10,000 ( ₹8.86 lakh) worth of ad spots, the project barely saved him money. The suit itself cost $5,200 ( ₹4.61 lakh) to design and produce. After paying $2,500 ( ₹2.21 lakh) in taxes, Renouf was left with roughly $2,000 ( ₹1.77 lakh).