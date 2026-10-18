Man sells all his belongings, travels 1,931 km to meet ‘AI girlfriend’ he wanted to marry

A 49-year-old Brazilian man sold his possessions and travelled nearly 1,200 miles (1,931 km) to meet a woman he believed he would marry, only to find out that she was an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated character.

Edimar Martins, a bricklayer from Maranhão, a state in northeastern Brazil, told local broadcaster TV Mirante that he discovered a social media account featuring a woman named Jessica Oliveira, also known as Jessica Fazendeira, in 2020.

The account, which reportedly had over 300,000 followers, shared videos depicting the woman living a seemingly perfect rural life on a farm. She invited men to live with her, offering them accommodation and financial support.

Martins, who had been dealing with loneliness after his mother's death, believed the woman could help him rebuild his life. In one of the videos posted on the account, she promised financial assistance and offered him a place to stay on her farm.

Brazilian man travels to meet AI-generated woman Convinced that he had found a potential life partner, Martins decided to travel to meet the woman. According to the New York Post, he sold his belongings on October 9 to finance his journey to Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais in southeastern Brazil.

After spending more than a day travelling by bus, he arrived in the city on October 11, hoping to meet the woman he had seen online.

However, the journey ended in disappointment. Armed with photographs of the woman, Martins searched for her around the city and asked passers-by whether they recognised her. When nobody could identify her, he approached a local radio station for help.

It was there that he learnt that the woman did not exist and that the social media account was fake. Martins subsequently discovered that the person he had hoped to marry was an AI-generated persona.

"It only brings sadness, discouragement, and depression. Many people wanted to find a relationship, so I came," he said.

Creator admits woman was AI-generated The person operating the social media account later confirmed that the woman was created using AI, while denying having any direct interaction with Martins.

"I came here to state the obvious: I am made of artificial intelligence. have never spoken to anyone with this profile. The intention was to gain engagement for sale. I never spoke directly to anyone, much less took anyone to Belo Horizonte. It was a surprise to me to see what is happening," the made-up woman said.

Authorities help stranded man return home Having spent his money travelling to Belo Horizonte, Martins found himself stranded in the city and turned to municipal authorities for assistance.

Social workers stepped in to help him, providing food, access to shower facilities and a bus ticket so that he could leave the city.

Despite the setback, Martins has not abandoned his search for a partner. He is currently staying with a family member but still hopes to return to Belo Horizonte to find someone with whom he can build a life.

"I didn't find her, but I'll find another one, and it will be in the same place I went, and I'll go again," Martins said.