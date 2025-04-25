Man serves wealthy, good-looking women, earns ₹6 lakh for giving ‘emotional support’, ‘It’s incredibly tiring’

A Japanese man named Takuya Ikoma, 31, became famous online for living as a full-time “kept man”. He is supported by up to 15 rich women. He earned about 1 million yen (nearly ₹6 lakh) in a month.

Though people think it’s an easy life, he says it’s tiring to manage many women. He also prepares carefully, using make-up and dressing well before meeting them.

Now, you may wonder what he does for these wealthy clients. Well, he eats and drinks with them, talks, gives emotional support and does daily chores like cleaning and helping around the house.

“Everyone thinks being a ‘kept man’ means having money and free time, but managing 15 affluent women at once can be enjoyable, yet it’s also incredibly tiring,” the South China Morning Post quoted Ikoma as saying.

For just three hours of housework, he earned 160,000 yen ( ₹95,000). In 2019, he said he made up to 1 million yen a month by working only eight days and serving 15 wealthy clients.

The SCMP quoted a young woman who said she paid Takuya Ikoma for emotional support without any serious relationship. She finds dating tiring, so spending money feels easier.

Once, a rich woman offered him 1 million yen monthly for exclusive services. However, he refused, wanting to stay open to everyone.

Ikoma became choosy as more women wanted his time. Now, he prefers good-looking clients.

Fin subs finance ‘spoiled brats’ Blair Richards has become famous online for her unusual job as a “spoiled brat”. She earns money from “fin subs”, who enjoy letting her control their finances.

Blair says in an Instagram video that she has made $700,000 (nearly ₹6 crore) in four years by doing this. Her career has surprised and shocked many people.